Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AKCCF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
