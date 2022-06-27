Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

