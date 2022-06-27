Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period.

VV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

