Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

