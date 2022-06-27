Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,547 shares of company stock worth $1,546,828 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.