American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

AMH opened at $35.23 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

