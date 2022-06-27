American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.80

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.66.

HOT.UN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$3.40. 37,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,904. The stock has a market cap of C$265.60 million and a PE ratio of -32.69. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

