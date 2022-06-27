American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.57.

AIG opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

