Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.66. 3,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 510,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,329 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

