Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $45.86 million and $1.91 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00014415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00148164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00067335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

