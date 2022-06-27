Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (AGR, AKCCF, ALNY, ALTR, AOTVF, BBBY, CBRL, COIN, DCCNF, DSGX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 27th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Avangrid Inc alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.25).

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OTCMKTS:SHMSF (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has 3.60 price target on the stock.

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.