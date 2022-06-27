Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $43.05

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.91.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NIO stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

