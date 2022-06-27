Analyzing New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 1 0 6 0 2.71 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% Lamar Advertising 23.66% 35.97% 7.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.28 $772.23 million $2.26 4.40 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.17 $388.09 million $4.35 20.95

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats New Residential Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

