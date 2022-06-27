Analyzing Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) and View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) and View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xinyi Glass and View’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A View $74.01 million 5.54 -$342.98 million N/A N/A

Xinyi Glass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than View.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xinyi Glass and View, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyi Glass 1 1 0 0 1.50 View 0 2 0 0 2.00

View has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Given View’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe View is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

Profitability

This table compares Xinyi Glass and View’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A View -432.40% -65.19% -49.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of View shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Xinyi Glass has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, View has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

View Company Profile (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

