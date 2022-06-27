Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 7%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 304,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,900,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.05.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.