Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0004 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $471,902.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00095799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00272902 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009052 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

