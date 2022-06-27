Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.61. 4,950,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,233. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

