ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

