Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arconic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.