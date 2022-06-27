Argon Trading Up 27.1% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Argon has a market capitalization of $190,430.99 and $54,993.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 76,074,297 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

