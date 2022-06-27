Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.79) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

