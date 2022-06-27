Arweave Price Up 7.2% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $329.52 million and $12.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00047562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

