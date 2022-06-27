Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

