Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE) Insider Jamie Skinner Purchases 2,758 Shares

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($6,080.84).

AIE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 177.50 ($2.17). 36,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,984. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 157 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.