ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.36. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

