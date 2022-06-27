Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $205.32

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.32, but opened at $212.45. Atlassian shares last traded at $202.95, with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

