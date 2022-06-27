AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
