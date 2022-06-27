Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.23.

ACB opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 292,222 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 337,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67,621 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

