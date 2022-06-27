Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $172.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of AXON opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

