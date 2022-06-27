B. Riley Cuts TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 317,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

