Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 4405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

