Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.42

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 4405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.