Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $727.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

