Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $34.18

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $35.68. Bancolombia shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

