Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 144 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.33. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.62 million and a P/E ratio of 288.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

