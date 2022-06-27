Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 144 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.33. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.62 million and a P/E ratio of 288.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
