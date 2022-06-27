Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $66,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 61,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

