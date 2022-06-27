Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,652,603 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.