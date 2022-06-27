Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,652,603 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
