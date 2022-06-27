Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.17.

BDX stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.35.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

