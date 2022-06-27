Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00095590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00274053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009148 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 236.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

