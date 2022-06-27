Belt 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00181492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars.

