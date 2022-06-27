Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.16. 9,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

