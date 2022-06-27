Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,930 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Target accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $148.35. 47,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,722. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

