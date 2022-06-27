Berenberg Bank Increases Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 480

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 485 ($5.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.43. The firm has a market cap of £413.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Get Rating)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.