Bezant Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $263,608.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

