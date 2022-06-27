BillionHappiness (BHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $64,885.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $26.08 or 0.00125602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006003 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 123.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

