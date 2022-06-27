Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 500.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

