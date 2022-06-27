BitBall Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,994.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $761,820.83 and approximately $11,994.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,771.67 or 0.99701101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00038419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00023352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

