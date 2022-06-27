BitTube Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 251.6% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $503,120.58 and approximately $140.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00595826 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 877.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,192,708 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.