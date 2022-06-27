BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Position Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 4,241.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,528 shares during the period. BlackBerry accounts for 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.19% of BlackBerry worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 178,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,431. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.