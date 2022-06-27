Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust comprises about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 249,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period.

NYSE BCX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,136. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

