BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$63.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 9,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,829. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.