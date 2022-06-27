BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of ZWK stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.95. 33,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.49. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.25.

